Kangana Ranaut’s first look from Chandramukhi 2 unveiled

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role in ‘Chandramukhi 2’. The first look of the actress is now out and she looks ethereal in a heavily embellished saree and jewelry

The posters were shared with the caption, “The beauty and the pose that effortlessly steals our attention! Presenting the enviable, commanding and gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi from #Chandramukhi2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!”

The beauty ✨ & the pose 😌 that effortlessly steals our attention! 🤩 Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi 👑💃 from #Chandramukhi2 🗝️ Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! 🤗 🎬… pic.twitter.com/KZPMPd5PkB — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) August 5, 2023

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the Tamil blockbuster Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in lead roles.

In Chandramukhi 2 Kangana will portray the role of a dancer in the king’s court, who was known for her beauty and dance skills. Raghava will play the lead role opposite Kangana in the film. Produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran the film will release in September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.