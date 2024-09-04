New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie Emergency is caught in a controversy after Sikh organisations objected to its release and accused the film’s makers of misrepresenting the Sikh community and twisting historical facts. The actor and BJP MP has said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has put its clearance to the movie on hold after its members received death threats.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, an apex body managing Sikh religious institutions, has sent a legal notice to the film’s producers. They have said that the movie misrepresents Sikhs and historical facts. A week after the film’s trailer released last month, Akal Takht and SGPC demanded an immediate ban on the movie.

According to a PTI report, SGPC secretary has said they have written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC, seeking a ban on the film. The trailer had “anti-Sikh” scenes and this has “deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community”, he said.

Gurcharan Singh Grewal, general secretary of SGPC, told news agency ANI that it is good that the Censor Board has halted the film’s release. “The matter pertains to not just Sikhs, but also concerns of harmony in the country.”

The actor-filmmaker said there is “pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs. Indira Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film”. “This raises the question – what can we actually show in the film? That the film blacks out all of a sudden?” she has said.

Amid the row over Netflix webseries IC 814, the BJP MP said that the law of the land is that “one can show unimaginable amount of violence and nudity on OTT platforms without any consequence or censorship”. “One can even distort real life events to suit their politically motivated sinister motives, there is all the freedom for communists or leftists across the world for such anti national expressions but as a nationalist no OTT platform allows us to make films that revolves around the integrity and unity of Bharat, it seems censorship is only for some of us who don’t want tukde of this nation and make films on historic facts. It’s hugely demotivating and unjust,” she said in a post on X.

The Zee Entertainment Enterprises, co-producer of the film, has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a direction to CBFC to issue the clearance certificate to ‘Emergency’. The court is hearing the matter. The petition has accused the Censor Board of “illegally and arbitrarily” withholding the film’s certification. The Censor Board told the court that the certificate had been issued, but is now on hold.

Zee said CBFC is is taking a “very convenient half-measure”. “The maker of the film is a sitting MP. They gave her a censor certificate and could have simply said, look we have given the censor certificate and now if there is unrest, the State can take care of the same. They cannot say that now that there is an unrest, we will rethink the certification,” Zee told the court. “CBFC is a censor body and not an authority to look after the law and order situation in the State.”