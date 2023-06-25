Kangana Ranaut’s  ‘Emergency’ Set To Hit Screens On Nov 24

Mumbai: Emergency, the upcoming Hindi film starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as former Indian PM Indira Gandhi, is set to hit the theatres on November 24, the makers of the film announced on social media.

The film will mark Kangana debut as a solo director and is set against the backdrop of India in 1970s when Indira Gandhi had imposed The Emergency. It was a 21-month time period between 1975 and 1977 when Indira declared state of emergency, which suspended civil liberties and elections stood cancelled.

The makers released a video announcing the release date that showcased the events that took place during the period, portraying it as the dark days of India. While the events are shown in headline manner, Kangana is revealed in Indira’s getup as she says no one can stop her from saying the country.

Emergency also features actors Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade and Vishak Nair.

Noted writer Ritesh Shah has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film. A Manikarnika Films presentation, Emergency is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana.