Kangana Ranaut declared on Thursday that her film, ‘Emergency,’ has been approved by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for screening. In a social media post dated October 17, the actress revealed that the film’s team has obtained the censor certificate and will shortly announce the film’s final release date. She expressed gratitude towards her fans and supporters for their constant love and support.

“We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support (sic),” she wrote on social media.

We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2024

The decision follows reports that Zee Studios, the film’s production company, informed the Bombay High Court of their consent to implement all suggested edits by the board’s revising committee.

The board mandated approximately 13 edits and modifications, approving the film with a U/A certification. The revising committee instructed the filmmakers to adhere to these changes to secure the certificate for theatrical release. The edits included the excision of certain violent sequences and the reference to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale as ‘saint or sant’ in the script. This action was taken in response to numerous objections from various Sikh organizations, which claimed the film portrayed the Sikh community negatively.

Previously, insiders revealed to India Today Digital that the film’s release is set for post-Punjab elections in November. A source stated, “Having agreed to the CBFC’s (Central Board of Film Certification) conditions, the team plans to launch the film after the Punjab elections. The film holds a special place for all involved, and it’s important that the audience has the opportunity to view it. Therefore, to avoid offending any sentiments, the team has resolved to select an appropriate date for the film’s release once the elections conclude. A release during a more tranquil period is currently deemed the most prudent approach.”

Originally slated for a September 6 release this year, Emergency is set during the 1975-1977 emergency period in India and is directed by Kangana, who also portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The cast includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late Satish Kaushik.

