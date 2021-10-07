Kangana Ranaut’s Befitting Reply To Hrithik Roshan For Supporting Aryan Khan

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut today took to Instagram to weigh in on the debate around Aryan Khan’s arrest in the cruise ship drug case after Hrithik Roshan shared an open letter for Shah Rukh’s son.

Kangana shared a message on Instagram Stories saying that Aryan’s ‘mistakes’ should help him evolve but should not be condoned.

She wrote, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan’s defence…. We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them … I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise consequences of his actions…. Hopefully it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It’s good not to gossip about someone when they vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong.”

Few minutes after Hrithik shared the open letter in support of Aryan, Kangana weighed in on the controversy. Kangana had also previously spoken about her own issues with drug addiction when she had just entered Bollywood.

Hrithik today shared an open letter in support of Aryan Khan speaking about the confusion Aryan must be feeling.

“My dear Aryan. Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough,” Hrithik wrote.

The rift between Kangana and Hrithik is well known to all. While Kangna claimed that the two dated while he was still married to ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Hrithik has always denied the allegations. The two also filed defamation cases against each other.

It may be mentioned here that Aryan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on October 3 along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant after the Narcotics Control Bureau busted an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The NCB arrested 5 others allegedly involved in the case the next day.

They were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar at the end of their earlier remand. The court sent them to judicial custody even as the probe agency had sought extension of remand till October 11.