Kangana Ranaut Wishes Swara Bhaskar; Here’s What She Says

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut wished her Tanu Weds Manu co-star Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party’s Fahad Ahmad on their engagement.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to wish Swara and Fahad, and said they ‘both look happy and blessed’.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, “You both look happy and blessed that’s God’s grace… marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities…” A Twitter user wrote about Kangana’s tweet for Swara, “First positive tweet in life.”

Take A Look: