Kangana Ranaut To Sue Filmfare For Nominating Her For Best Actress Award

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut has been recently nominated in the Best Actress category for the 67th Filmfare awards. However, the actress has decided to sue the leading magazine for inviting her to the awards night and wanting to give her an award for ‘Thalaivi’.

In an Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut explained why she has decided to sue Filmfare.

“I’ve banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii… I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare … thanks,” her note on Instagram story read.

Kangana has been nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading role category alongside Kiara Advani for ‘Shershaah’, Kriti Sanon for ‘Mimi’, Parineeti Chopra for ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’, Taapsee Pannu for ‘Rashami Rocket’, and Vidya Balan for ‘Sherni’. Kangana’s co-star from ‘Thalaivi’ Raj Arjun has also been nominated in the Best Actor for the Supporting role category.

Earlier, Kangana had called for a boycott of international awards like Oscars and Emmys for not paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar.

On the work front, Kangana has the film ‘Emergency’ in the pipeline. ‘Emergency’ also marks Kangana’s directorial debut whilst she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in it.