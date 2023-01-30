Kangana Ranaut Starts Rehearsals For Climax Song In Chandramukhi 2

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for Chandramukhi 2. The actress took to her Twitter handle and gave an update regarding the film.

Taking to Twitter she shared the update that she has begun rehearsals for the song with Kala master. The song has been composed by Golden Globe winner MM Keeravaani.

Check out the post below:

Started climax song rehearsals for Chandramukhi 2 with Kala master ji…

Song is composed by Golden Globe winner Shri M.M Keeravani ji

Directed by legendary Shri P. Vasu ji…

Such an honour 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RgPXta8a0h — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 29, 2023

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Airforce pilot and the Noti Binodini biopic in the pipeline. Recently, the actress also finished shooting for Emergency.