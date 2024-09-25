New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday withdrew her comments calling for bringing back the controversial three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said those were her personal opinion and not the party’s.

Kangana Ranaut added that she might have disappointed many with her statement on the contentious laws which she regretted.

“In the last few days the media asked me some questions on farmers’ law and I suggested that the farmers should request PM Modi to bring back the farmers’ law. Many people are disappointed and disheartened by my statement,” Kangana Ranaut said in a video statement.

“When the farmers’ law was proposed, many of us supported it but our Prime Minister withdrew it with great sensitivity and sympathy. And it is the duty of all of us workers to respect the dignity of his words. I also have to keep this in mind. I am not an artist. I am a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party and my opinions should be the party’s stand instead of being my own. So if I disappoint anyone with my words and my thinking, I will be sorry and I take my words back,” the BJP Mandi MP added.

As the actor-turned-politician’s remarks drew the Opposition ire, the BJP on Tuesday night distanced itself from her the comments stating that Kangana Ranaut is “not authorised” to make such statements on the party’s behalf.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia in a video message said the remarks are “personal statement” of Kangana Ranaut and doesn’t depict the the party’s view on farm bills.

“On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s statement on the farm bills that was withdrawn by central government is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of BJP and it doesn’t depict BJP’s view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement,” Gaurav Bhatia said.

Responding the BJP spokesperson’s statement, Kangana Ranaut acknowledged that it was her personal view.

“Absolutely, my views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don’t represent party’s stand on those Bills. Thanks,” Kangana Ranaut wrote on social media platform X.

“Farmers are a pillar of strength in India’s progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers,” she had said.

She said the country is on the path of progress and restoring the farm laws would ensure better financial stability and growth for farmers, ultimately benefiting the agricultural sector.

“I know this statement could be controversial, but the three farm laws should be brought back. Farmers themselves should demand it,” she said.

The statement did go down well with the Opposition as Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja criticised the actor, calling her “habitually controversial”.

“I think she is mentally unstable. Some people are accustomed to creating controversy, and the BJP benefits from her statements. She talks about farmers, Punjab, the Emergency, and Rahul Gandhi. There are other MPs who never make such remarks,” the Congress leader said.