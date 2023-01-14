Kangana Ranaut Shares Pics Of Manali Home After Snowfall: See Pics

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut has shared several stunning pictures of her snow-covered bungalow in Manali on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of her snow-covered house in Manali, Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, “Yah sardiyo ka mausam bhi ghar mein ma ke haath ke til/haldi ke laddu khaye bina hi jayega (these winters will also go without savouring mom’s handmade sesame/turmeric laddus).” With another picture of the house, she wrote, “Missing bonfire and papa ka banaya hua pahadi meat (pahadi meat cooked by dad), definitely missing seasonal skiing.” After a series of more pictures of the house and path that leads to it, she wrote, “Meanwhile mountain girl” along with a teary-eyed girl sticker with ‘I miss you’ written on it.

Take A look:

On the work front, Kangana plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency and is also the director. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.