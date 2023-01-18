Kangana Ranaut says she was born with swag, shares clip from her film Fashion

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a clip from her movie Fashion and spoken about her ‘swag’. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana re-posted the video in which she is seen doing a catwalk in Fashion. The actor at one moment is seen drinking backstage while the very next moment she gets ready to walk on the stage.

The video also featured Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, and Mugdha Godse among others. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “When I was a teenager just 18 years old, didn’t even know a word called swag exists…I had it…ha ha one is born with it… can’t be taught (wink face emoji).”

Fashion was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film was released in 2008. It featured Kangana, Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni and Arbaaz Khan. In its theatrical run, the film grossed ₹39.2 crore globally.