Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Priyanka Chopra’s Remarks On Pay Parity

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra addressed pay disparities in Bollywood in a video that Kangana Ranaut has now reacted to on her Instagram Stories. Kangana claimed that she was the first actor to stand up for equal pay in the entertainment industry and noted that many female actors still work on projects for nothing in return.

Kangana shared a video of Priyanka Chopra highlighting pay inequality in Bollywood on her Instagram Stories. Even after appearing in over 60 films, Priyanka revealed in the brief footage that she “never had pay parity in Bollywood.” Her contemporary Kangana penned a note in the caption to share her viewpoint on the issue at hand.

“It’s true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms… I was the first one to fight for pay parity and most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for… I can say with confidence most A listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people… and then shrewdly release articles that they are highest paid ha ha…” she wrote.

Kangana said that she is the only female actor in the movie business who gets the same pay as male actors. “In the film industry everyone knows that I only get paid like male actors and no one else… and they have no one else to blame atleast now,” she added.

Priyanka said in an interview a few months ago that she was being forced into a corner in the industry. Kangana responded to her claims.