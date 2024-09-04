Mumbai: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted after the Bombay High Court’s order on the delay in clearance of her upcoming film Emergency by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Kangana shared a tweet by Live Law.

She wrote, “High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #emergency.” As per the news agency PTI, the court refused to pass any order in the wake of a directive by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing CBFC to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

The film was scheduled to release on September 6 but will now be pushed back by two weeks as the high court directed the censor board to consider the objections raised against the film and then certify it by September 18. The film’s producer Zee Entertainment Enterprises had moved the Bombay HC seeking a direction to the CBFC to issue certificate for the biopic Emergency.