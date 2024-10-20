Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on witches, describing them as women who are deeply connected to their higher selves. The post, which has garnered significant attention, was also supported by fellow actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kangana’s post was a response to a comment on X (formerly Twitter) that stated, “Don’t be afraid of witches, be afraid of the ones who burned them.” She elaborated on this by saying, “Witches are women who are connected to their higher self, their intuition, infectious free spirit, indomitable will power, and uncontrollable urge to break all boundaries make them mysterious, frightening, and threatening to those who are caged and cursed”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared Kangana’s post on her Instagram Stories, adding the word “Word” to show her agreement. This exchange has sparked discussions among fans and followers, with many praising the actresses for their empowering messages.

Kangana is currently awaiting the release of her film “Emergency,” which has faced multiple delays but is highly anticipated by her fans.

