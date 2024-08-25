Kangana Ranaut on ‘alpha male’ term gaining prominence post Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Mumbai: Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has responded to a question on how she feels about the term ‘alpha male’, which is being widely used after the box office success of the 2023 film Animal. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said that the term ‘sounds like a great idea’. However, she said that people don’t know it in its entirely and simply use it on a superficial level. She also talked about sexism in Bollywood, adding that some content misleads youth.

The actor said Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Arjun, Bhishma Pitamaha, and Karna are all ‘alpha males’. However, she added that people don’t want to study their character, understand how they sacrificed or even their mercy and austerity.

Kangana said, “People resort to becoming alpha males to fool others with their wrong deeds. Such actions might make people enjoy for some time but they will fall face down. When you don’t have understanding of something, you want to exploit that… If you are alpha male then why are you being Raavan? Be Ram.”

The actor added that if a person wants to be an alpha male, then they should respect all women and fight against wrong. Instead, they indulge in hooliganism, misbehaviour, and harassment of women, the actor and BJP MP further said. She added that everything has consequences.

Kangana will be next seen in Emergency alongside Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Based on the period when the emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, it stars Kangana as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency is also helmed by Kangana.