Actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has voiced her dismay over the non-release of her film Emergency in Punjab, following protests led by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh organizations. The film, which portrays the events of the 1975 Emergency period in India, has faced opposition due to alleged misrepresentation of Sikh characters.

In a heartfelt video shared on her social media platforms, Ranaut expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support her film has received nationwide but conveyed her sadness regarding its absence in Punjab. She stated, “You all gave so much love and respect to our film. We don’t even have words to express our gratitude. But I still have some pain in my heart. Punjab. In the industry, it was said that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today is a day when my film is not even allowed to be released in Punjab.”

Addressing the protests, Ranaut urged audiences to view the film before forming opinions, emphasizing that her intentions were to foster unity. She remarked, “My film, my thoughts, and my attitude towards the country are reflected in this film. You decide for yourself after watching this film. Does this film connect us or does it break us?”

The SGPC had previously called for a ban on the film in Punjab, citing concerns over the depiction of Sikh characters and historical events. This led to the cancellation of screenings across the state.

Despite the setbacks in Punjab, Emergency has garnered significant attention and sparked discussions nationwide, reflecting the complex narratives of India’s political history.