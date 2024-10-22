Pune: New Zealand’s star batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second Test against India, scheduled to begin on October 24 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Williamson continues his rehabilitation from a groin strain, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Tuesday.

Williamson, who sustained the injury during the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, has remained in New Zealand to focus on his recovery. Despite making progress, he is not yet fit to return to the field. “We’re monitoring Kane and he’s tracking in the right direction, but isn’t yet 100% fit,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead. The team is hopeful that Williamson will be available for the third Test, which starts on November 1 in Mumbai.

Williamson’s absence is a significant blow to the BlackCaps, but the team remains optimistic. New Zealand won the first Test in Bengaluru by 8 wickets, marking their first Test victory in India in 36 years. The team will look to build on this momentum under the leadership of Tom Latham.

The New Zealand squad has been training intensively in Pune, with a focus on adapting to the local conditions. The bowling unit, led by Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke, played a crucial role in the first Test victory and will be key in the upcoming match. The batting lineup, bolstered by Rachin Ravindra’s maiden Test century in India, will aim to continue their strong performance.

As the BlackCaps prepare for the second Test, the team management is taking a cautious approach with Williamson’s recovery. “We’ll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach,” Stead added. Fans and teammates alike are eager for Williamson’s return, but his long-term fitness remains the priority.

