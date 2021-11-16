Kane Williamson Opts Out Of T20I Series Against India

New Delhi: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has decided not to participate in the upcoming three T20Is against India to focus on the following Test series. The same was also confirmed by the New Zealand cricket board in its official statement.

“BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss this week’s three-game T20 series against India as he prioritises preparing for the Test series starting on November 25 in Kanpur,” NZC said in a statement.

Senior speedster Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the white ball series, New Zealand Cricket stated in its release.

“With the opening game of the T20 series on Wednesday evening, followed by games on Friday and Sunday night – the decision was made for Williamson to join the Test specialist group already training in Jaipur as they focus on red-ball preparation,” NZC added.

“Tim Southee will captain the T20 side for the opening game on Wednesday, while Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, and Mitchell Santner are also available for both series,” it further stated.

New Zealand will play a three-match T20I series, starting on November 17, Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The second T20I will be played on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi while Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the third and final T20I on Sunday.

The T20I series will be followed by a two-match Test series with the second match set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, starting on December 3.