Kandhamal’s Phiringia ICDS Supervisor Caught Taking Rs 5K Bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday caught a supervisor of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) at Phiringia in Kandhamal district while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an Anganwadi worker.

Phiringia ICDS Supervisor Sailabala Sahu was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5000 from an Anganwadi worker Complainant) for facilitating the release of her enhanced salary as well as other material facilities like uniform etc in respect of the upgradation of the Anganwadi Centre where the complainant is working.

“The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused Sahu and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Sahu from the DA angle, the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No. 12/2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. An investigation is in progress against the accused ICDS Supervisor, the Vigilance added.