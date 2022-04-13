Kandhamal: School headmaster, SMC chairman get 2 yr RI for embezzling funds

Phulbani: A vigilance court on Wednesday convicted Subhas Chandra Badaseth, headmaster of Dhudusi UG High School in Tumudibandha Block, and Mahendra Barik, chairman of the school’s management committee, for embezzling government funds to the tune of Rrs 5.8 lakhs.

After verifying witnesses and evidences, the court has handed down two years of Rigourous Imprisonment (RI) to both the convicts and imposed Rs 30,000 as fine on each. In case of failure in payment of the fine amount, the convicts shall undergo imprisonment for another four months, the court ruled.

It is to be noted here that a fund of Rs 5,80,000 was released to the school by the DPEP in November 2008 for construction of additional classrooms, verandas, etc in the school premises. However, the then Headmaster Subhas Chandra Badaseth and the school management committee chairman Mahendra Barik misappropriated the entire amount.

Following the allegations, the Vigilance Department filed a case in 2013. Today, the vigilance court pronounced its verdict.