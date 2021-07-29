Kandhamal Riots In 2008: 30 Convicted, Sentenced To 2-Yr In Jail

Phulbani: The Court of JMFC in Kotagarh has convicted 30 persons and sentenced them to two years in prison in connection with the sensational Kandhamal riots in 2008. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of the convicts.

Judge Anurag Dehuri pronounced the verdict today since 13 years have passed. While one of the accused was pronounced dead, non-bailable warrants has been issued against six other accused for their absence.

Click here to read in Odia

On 2nd September, 2008, Atul Paricha of Banda Pipili village in Kotagarh had lodged a complaint with the Kotagarh police station. The Kotgarh police had registered a case and the verdict was announced today. Sabita Samantaraya was handling the case on behalf of the government.