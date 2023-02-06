Kandhamal Police Nab ‘Gang Of Thieves’, Recover Huge Cache Of Stolen Equipment

Phiringia: Kandhamal Police have busted a racket involved in multiple thefts with the arrest of five thieves including an inter-state dacoit.

In the last few days, miscreants stole electronic equipment worth lakhs of rupees from the panchayat offices, customer service centres and various schools in Phiringia, Phulbani Sadar, Tikabali, Sarangarh and Gochhapada police station areas of Kandhamal district.

A total of 20 cases of theft were registered in various police stations and the police started an investigation. Under the close supervision of Phulbani Sadar SDPO Suprasansa Mallick, along with Phiringia Police Station IIC Tapan Kumar Nahak and Sadar Police Station IIC Sameer Rout, a special team was formed to nab the thieves.

Later, the team arrested four accused for their involvement in the thefts and got information that all the stolen goods were sold in the Salepur area of Cuttack district. Police informed that a total of five accused were arrested and forwarded to the court.

Sagar Biswal of Salepur, who bought the stolen goods, is known to be the mastermind of the racket while the other accused were identified as, Magulu Pradhan of Ganjuguda village of Phulbani Sadar, Maheshwar Behera of Khajuripada Lambadi village, Niranjan Kanhar of Phulbani Sadar Pakanagaon and Aloka Muni of Mazuribida village.

On the other hand, among the seized items are seventeen computer monitors, five CPUs, one USB cable, three keyboards, eight printers, six LEDs, seven inverter batteries, five inverter machines, one Honda generator set and one Yamaha R15 motorcycle with a Maruti Swift diesel car.

Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Shubhendu Patra held a press conference at Sadar police station and informed that further investigation is going on in the theft cases and other accused involved will be arrested in the coming days.