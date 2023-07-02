Kandhamal Migrant Labourer Returns Home With Chopped Palms From Gujarat

Phulbani: A 22-year-old labourer from Baliguda of Kandjhamal who had migrated to Mumbai in search of work, returned home with severed palms.

Angad Mallik of Baliguda had migrated to out of the State with his friend Rabi Sahani on April 27. His family members had lodged a missing complaint with police as Angada didn’t inform his family members about his journey to outside.

His friend Rabi had paid him Rs 8,000 in advance and accompanied him to Mumbai. However, both of them had got down at an unknown station and Rabi had abandoned him. Some miscreants had attacked him following which he fell unconscious, he said.

“When I regained my consciousness, I found myself in a hospital in Gujarat with severed hands,” Angad said.

Later Gujarat-based social organisation took him and looked after him. After being apprised about his personal details, the organisation members called the Baliguda police and informed that Angad was undergoing treatment after meeting with an accident.

After getting such information, Angad’s family members had visited the place in Gujarat and found him with chopped hands and injuries in back.

They brought him back to home and lodged a complaint with police regarding the incident.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched investigation.