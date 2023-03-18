Kandhamal Man Bludgeons Wife to Death, Surrenders

Phulbani: A man allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death and later surrendered before the police in Kandhamal district on Saturday.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Minati Kanhar, wife of Sadashib Nayak of Karandibali area under Phiringia police station limits in the district.

Sadashib and Minati had tied the nuptial knot after falling in love with each other. However, Sadashib was addicted to alcohol and Minati has been opposing his actions.

Yesterday, Minati told about Sadashib’s actions to one of his family members on the phone following which a quarrel broke out between the couple last night.

In a fit of rage, Sadashib hit Minati with a piece of wood killing her on the spot. He then reached the Phiringia police station and surrendered before the cops.

Reportedly, the police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.