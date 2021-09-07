Kanapura Panchayatiraj High School Closed After 20 Students, Staff Test COVID Positive
Dhenkanal: Kanapura Panchayatiraj High School in Kamakhyanagar here has been closed for 7 days following detection of COVID positive cases.
According to reports, 14 students and 6 teachers have tested positive for the deadly virus.
Sources said a teacher was first found Covid positive last week following which students and other school staff were made to undergo tests. After the reports, twenty of them tested positive.
As a precautionary measures, the school was closed and the campus was sanitised.
Meanwhile, Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector Jyoti Shankar Sahoo said of the 20 affected, 19 are asymptomatic while one is symptomatic. All the infected persons are in home isolation and under treatment of doctors.