Kamalpreet Kaur Finishes 6th In Women’s Discus Final

Tokyo: Registering the sixth position in the women’s discus final in Tokyo Olympics, India’s star discus thower Kampreet Kaur finished with a 63.70m throw in her fifth attempt.

It’s still the best result for an Indian track and field athlete since Anju Bobby George who finished 5th in Athens.

Kaur managed to stay sixth after the first three rounds, needing a top-8 finish to stay in contention for a medal with three more throws.

She had started well in the women’s discus throw final as she threw 61.62 in her first attempt but had a foul in the second before rain halted play.

Meanwhile, USA’s Valarie Allman wins gold with a best throw of 68.98m, silver for Germany’s Kristin Pudenz (66.86m) and bronze for Cuba’s Yaime Perez (65.72m).