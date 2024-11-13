Cuttack: Kamala Maharana, affectionately known as Kamala Mausi, is set to attract visitors with her innovative waste-to-wealth initiative at the Cuttack Bali Yatra.

The 63-year-old resident of Gulnagar in Kendrapara city gained national recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her efforts during the 98th edition of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on February 26.

Kamala Mausi runs a women’s self-help group (SHG) that transforms discarded milk pouches and other plastic materials into useful household items.

Her group, known as ‘Ma Thanapati SHG,’ has been making a significant impact by creating products such as baskets, pen stands, mobile phone stands, flower pots, hand fans, and wall hangings. These items not only promote environmental sustainability but also provide a source of income for the women involved.

Visitors to the Cuttack Bali Yatra will have the opportunity to see and purchase these unique, eco-friendly products. Kamala’s stall is expected to draw considerable attention, showcasing the creativity and dedication of her SHG members. The initiative has been instrumental in promoting cleanliness and reducing plastic waste in the community.

Kamala Mausi’s work has inspired many, and her participation in the Bali Yatra is a testament to the success of grassroots efforts in driving social and environmental change. The district administration has extended its support to Kamala and her group, recognizing the importance of their contributions to both the local economy and the environment.