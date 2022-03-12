Kamala Harris Roasted For Laughing When Asked About Ukrainian Refugees

Washington: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has been criticised for breaking into laughter on a question about the fate of Ukrainian refugees. The inappropriate moment occurred at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on Thursday.

A reporter asked Harris whether the United States will take in Ukrainian refugees and President Duda “if you asked the United States to specifically accept more refugees?”

Before answering, Harris looked at the Polish President to see if he would like to respond first. “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” she said from the podium before laughing for several seconds.