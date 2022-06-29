Kamal Haasan
Entertainment

Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ To Release On This OTT Platform On July 8: Check Here

By Pradeep Sahoo
37

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Kamal Hassan-starrer Vikram will have its worldwide OTT premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

Sharing the exciting news, Disney+ Hotstar shared a video from the movie and wrote, ” A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! 😍 #Vikram streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #VikramOnDisneyPlusHotstar 🔥😎”

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

</>

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil-Suriya starrer had its worldwide theatrical release on June 3, 2022.

The movie had a blockbuster opening and the theatres soon became a place of carnival, with the scenario of house-full shows continuing, even three-four weeks after the release.

Pradeep Sahoo 13882 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking