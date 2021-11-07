Kamal Haasan Turns 67 Today! Wishes Pour In

Chennai: Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan turned 67 on Sunday, November 7, 2021. On his special day, his fans showered him with love and warm wishes. Here is how stars from the film industry wished him on his birthday.

Mahesh Babu calls Kamal Haasan an ‘epitome of excellence’

To the epitome of excellence.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2021

Telugu star Mahesh Babu extended his heartwarming wish for the veteran actor via Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, the actor addressed Kamal Haasan as an ‘epitome of excellence’. He wrote, “To the epitome of excellence.. Wishing you a very happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir!” While Mahesh Babu never worked with Kamal Haasan, he did star with his daughter Shruti Haasan in the 2014 film Aagadu.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet’s wish for Kamal Haasan

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana also wished the ace actor on his special day. Taking to his IG stories, the Andhadhun actor shared a still of Kamal Haasan from the 1883 film Sadma. He also added the famous song Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein to the story. Sharing the still Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan sir.”

Rakul Preet, on the other hand, penned a heartfelt note for the veteran film star. Sharing a photo of the actor, the Doctor G star wrote, “Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan Sir! Wishing you all the happiness and great health always.” “You inspire us with your dedication, discipline and hard work,” she added.

Rana Daggubati Wish For Kamal Hasan

Rana Daggubati shared photos with all three stars and mentioned how he is delighted to have had the opportunity to meet them in life. He wrote, “Happy birthday’s to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!!” Here is Rana Daggubati’s photo with Kamal Haasan from a flight.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. The film is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and will hit the theatres sometime in 2022. The actioner also features Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles alongside Kamal Haasan.