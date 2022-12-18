Kamal Haasan To Join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Chennai: Top Tamil star and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi.

According to the party, Haasan, addressing office bearers here, said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Yatra. MNM spokesperson Murali Appas told PTI that party workers, led by their leader Haasan, would take part in the Gandhi-led foot march in the national capital. “Our leader made the announcement addressing office-bearers,” he said.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has seen participation of film celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, and Amol Palekar.

Besides participation from tinsel town celebrities, writers, military veterans, including former Navy chief admiral L Ramdas, and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, have also joined the march at various points. Chaired by 68-year-old Haasan, MNM’s administrative and executive committee and district secretaries meeting was held here on Sunday.

In a press release, the party said that Haasan in the meeting made known some ‘key decisions’ in respect of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and advised them on party’s strategy and activities