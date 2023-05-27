Kamal Haasan Terms ‘The Kerala Story’ As Propaganda Film

Abu Dhabi: Adah Sharma-starrer, The Kerala Story, has broken several box office records, and despite the controversies, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s film became an all-time blockbuster.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has shared his opinion related to the film and its controversies, and he has termed The Kerala Story as a propaganda film that is spreading hate within the county with lies.

While appearing on IIFA Weekend at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi the veteran actor interacted with reporters. When he was asked to share his views related to The Kerala Story Kamal stated that he is “dead against” propaganda films, as they are based on “lies” that divide the country. He further added, “I’m against propaganda films. It’s not enough if you write ‘true story’ at the bottom as a logo. It has to be really true. And this is not true.”

Sudipto Sen’s directorial has sparked numerous debates and controversies over the makers’ claim of 32,000 Hindu girls converted and trafficked to ISIS for terrorism. The film even faced a ban in West Bengal.

The ban on The Kerala Story in West Bengal was lifted by the Supreme Court over a week ago. However, the film still wasn’t able to find a release in the state with the makers and distributors claiming they were being threatened and pressurised to not screen the controversial film. Now, finally, the film has found a theatre in the state, as per its music director, who hails from West Bengal.