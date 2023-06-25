Kamal Haasan joins ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Mumbai: Superstar Kamal Haasan joined Nag Ashwin’s movie ‘Project K’. The movie will feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

The makers today announced that Kamal Haasan will be seen playing an antagonist in the much-waited movie.

The production house tweeted, “ Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK (sic).”

As per reports, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas will be seen locking horns in ‘Project K’. The movie will heavily depend on graphics and VFX. Almost 70-75 per cent of the movie is completed. Deepika and Big B have a few days of shooting left.