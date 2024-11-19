Kamakshyanagar: Odisha Vigilance on Tuesday arrested Narayan Chandra Nayak, Sub-Collector of Kamakshyanagar for possessing disproportionate assets.

Based on searches conducted on properties of Nayak, he was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 3 multi storeyed buildings including 1 triple storeyed building at Bhubaneswar, 14 high value plots including 7 in Bhubaneswar, deposits over Rs.34.57 lakhs, cash over Rs.1.48 lakhs, gold 366 gms, etc, which he could not explain satisfactorily.

Following this, Nayak, has been placed under arrest by Odisha Vigilance and will be forwarded today to Court for possession of disproportionate assets.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS case No. 13 /2024 has been registered against Sri Narayan Chandra Nayak.

Investigation of the case is in progress.