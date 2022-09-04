Kamakhyanagar Elephant Death: Two Forest Staff Suspended

Dhenkanal: Two Forest officials have been placed under suspension following the death of a elephant under Dhenkanal forest range.

According to reports, Dadaraghati forester Saroj Kumar Behera and forest guard Swarnaprabha Seth were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

It is believed that the forester and forest guard reportedly did not conduct patrolling in their area as per the protocol.

Notably, the female elephant died after coming in contact with live electricity wire laid by poachers in the forest. The deceased elephant was 25 years old.