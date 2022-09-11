Kamaal R Khan Aka KRK Returns on Twitter After Getting Bail

Mumbai: Self-claimed actor and producer Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back on Twitter after getting bail in the molestation case of 2021. There were two big cases against KRK. He was arrested for his derogatory tweets from 2020 about actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan.

Then, on September 5, he was arrested for the second time within a week for a molestation case from 2021 that was filed at the Versova Police Station. After getting bail in both cases, KRK took to Twitter today and wrote “I am back for my vengeance”.

I am back for my vengeance.😡 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 11, 2022

In the 2020 case, police had claimed that KRK’s posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood celebrities. However, he said in his bail plea that the tweets in question were only his comments on the film titled Laxmii Bomb (released as Laxmii) and no offense as alleged by the police was committed.

Talking about the molestation case, KRK in his bail plea claimed the contents of the FIR did not match the alleged molestation incident practically.