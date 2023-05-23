Kalyan Kumar Rath succeeds Dillip Routrai as OSD to Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Senior OAS officer Kalyan Kumar Rath took charge as OSD to Chief Secretary from his predecessor Dillip Routrai (IAS).

Routrai is presently posted as Director Odia Language, Literature & Culture Dept. and newly formed Odisha Parivar. He was in additional charge of OSD to CS after his new posting as Director Odia Language, Literature & Culture Dept. and served as OSD to CS for a record period of 10 years in a row, working with 6 CSs.

The post of Director, Odia Language, Literature, and Culture is declared equivalent in status of responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS cadre of the State.