Kalyan Jewellers’ unveils #IAmMoreThanEnough digital campaign to mark the occasion of Women’s Day

New Delhi: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most preferred jewellery brands, today launched the #IAmMoreThanEnough digital campaign ahead of International Women’s Day. The video features Ritabhari Chakraborty, Wamiqa Gabbi, Pooja Sawant and Kinjal Rajpriya, regional ambassadors of the brand, in unique and distinctive avatars.

With a strong narrative to support the video, the campaign communicates that today’s modern Indian woman is smart enough to recognise that being branded as ‘too much’, is just society’s way of trying to hold her back. She challenges social narratives and societal constructs to boldly claims her place in the world, while embracing her individuality and her unique sense of style. The video asserts that a woman should be appreciated, respected and celebrated for herself, her work, her passion, her strength, her persona and her talent.

The #IAmMoreThanEnough campaign, created along the lines of the International Women’s Day 2022 theme #BreakTheBias, crushes many established notions. The high decibel campaign encourages the woman to compete with herself, while overlooking biases that hampers her growth – because she is more than enough.