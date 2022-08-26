Kalyan Jewellers announces launch of its 2nd showroom in Odisha at Brahmapur

Brahmapur: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that the company will be launching its 2nd showroom in Odisha at Brahmapur. Located at City High School Road, the showroom is scheduled to be inaugurated on 3rd September 2022 at 10:30 AM. Making a foray into a new market, the brand-new showroom launch is part of the company’s strategy of expanding its retail footprint and operations in the region, supplementing the growth momentum by making the brand more accessible to patrons in Odisha. This will be the brand’s 161stshowroom globally.

Celebrating the showroom launch in unique style, the jewellery brand has announced up to Rs. 10,000 off on every Rs. 1 lakh worth of diamond jewellery purchases*. Furthermore, Kalyan Jewellers will be giving away instant discount of up to Rs. 300 off per gram on making charges* as well as Rs. 50 more per gram on Old Gold Exchange*. The jewellery brand has introduced the ‘Special Kalyan Gold Rate’ standardizing the price of gold across all Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in India, which is the lowest in the market. Customers can avail the exciting range of offers from across Kalyan Jewellers’ showrooms in India. The one-of-its-kind offers are valid until 30th September 2022.

Talking about the new showroom launch, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “As we complete 7 years in the state of Odisha, we are delighted to announce our foray in the state’s third-largest market. The state of Odisha has always been an important market for us, the new investments in this region reflects upon the brand’s commitment to strengthen our presence in South-East India. We believe Brahmapur offers tremendous untapped potential and will help us boost growth momentum, on the back of our strong foundations laid in the Odisha market.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such asTejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Antara – wedding Diamonds and Hera – daily wear diamonds and Rang – precious stones jewellery.

For more information on the brand, its collections and offers, visithttps://www.kalyanjewellers.net/