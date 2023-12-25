Kalyan Banerjee Mimics V-P Dhankhar Again

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee again mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, days after a similar act led to a massive showdown between the BJP and the opposition during the winter session of Parliament. This time, Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar in West Bengal where he called it an “art perform”, adding that he will continue to do so as he has all the fundamental rights to express his views.

During the recently concluded winter session, 146 MPs were suspended from both Houses due to indecent behaviour. Kalyan Banerjee was also among the suspended MPs. They held a protest at the Makar Gate of the Parliament complex on December 19. Kalyan Banerjee was seen imitating the Vice President during the protest and at the same time, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen making a video of Kalyan Banerjee on his mobile phone.

“I will keep doing the mimicry. It is an art form. If needed, I will do it a thousand times. I have all the fundamental rights to express my views. You can put me in jail. I will not step back,” India Today quoted Banerjee as saying in the viral video, reported Hindustan Times.