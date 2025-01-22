The grand tableau presented by the Ministry of Culture on Republic Day is a magnificent celebration of India’s cultural diversity and creativity.

Inspired by the Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi,’ this tableau beautifully showcases the nation’s rich cultural heritage and the vast possibilities of sustainable development.

Secretary of Culture, Arunesh Chawla, remarked on the significance of the tableau:

The tableau presented by the Ministry of Culture on Republic Day is a celebration of our country’s diversity, creativity, and development. Inspired by the Prime Minister’s core mantra ‘Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi,’ this tableau conveys the message of realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047. The ancient Tamil musical instrument ‘Yaadh,’ beautifully placed on the potter’s wheel, represents the depth and continuity of our musical tradition. Meanwhile, the kinetic Kalpavriksha, which transforms into the ‘Golden Bird,’ symbolizes creativity and progress. The digital screens showcase the diversity of performing arts, literature, architecture, design, and tourism. This tableau invites every Indian to take pride in their heritage and step towards a bright future.

Key Highlights of the Tableau:

Yaadh on the Potter’s Wheel: An ancient Tamil musical instrument, symbolizing the depth and continuity of India’s musical traditions. Kinetic Kalpavriksha: A vibrant structure full of creativity that transforms into the ‘Golden Bird,’ symbolizing India’s cultural heritage and economic progress. Digital Screens: Ten digital screens representing the diversity of creative fields such as performing arts, literature, architecture, design, and tourism.

