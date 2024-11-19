Bhubaneswar: The General Administration (GA) Department of Odisha has confirmed that the Baikuntha Dham Ashram, located near Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar, has been constructed on government land.

This revelation comes amid a growing controversy surrounding the ashram, which has been accused of projecting a young boy as the ‘Kalki Avatar,’ an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

A joint team from the GA Department and the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) conducted a survey of the ashram premises.

Their preliminary assessment revealed that the ashram occupies plot numbers 9037 and 9038 in Ghatikia, covering an area of 0.140 acres, which is confirmed to be government land.

The controversy began when a voluntary organization filed a complaint against the head of the ashram, alleging that he was portraying his son as a divine figure and encouraging people to worship him as ‘Kalki Bhagwan.’ This led to further allegations, including disrespecting the holy Tulsi plant.

In response to these allegations, the authorities have intensified their investigation. The enforcement squad of the BDA accompanied the GA Department officials to measure the total area occupied by the ashram and verify the claims of land encroachment.

The head of the ashram, Kashinath Mishra, has refuted the charges, claiming that the photo of his son, which sparked the controversy, was morphed to tarnish the ashram’s reputation. Despite his denial, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has registered a case to verify the age of the child and has asked the police to submit a report within 15 days.