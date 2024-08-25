Kalki 2898 AD ends box office run, amassing Rs 980 crore globally

Kalki 2898 AD, the epic sci-fi action film starring Prabhas, has concluded its theatrical run, raking in a staggering Rs 980 crore globally.

The film’s box office collections in India stand at approximately Rs. 737 crore, making it the fifth highest-grossing film in Indian box office history. Internationally, the movie grossed USD 29.10 million (about Rs. 243 crore), securing its spot as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

The film’s performance remained robust since its debut in late June, with a massive opening day collection exceeding Rs. 100 crore. It sustained its momentum throughout July and into the first half of August. The film’s appeal was widespread, even performing well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, regions that have recently been challenging for Prabhas’ films. However, the best results came from the Nizam region, Karnataka, and the Hindi-speaking belt. In Nizam, Kalki 2898 AD became the second highest-grossing film ever, only surpassed by RRR.

Internationally, Kalki 2898 AD became the second highest-grossing film for the Telugu film industry, excluding Japan. In the United States, it ranked just behind Baahubali 2 as the second highest-grossing Indian film. The movie also performed exceptionally well in Canada, where it became the highest-grossing Tollywood film to date.

The film made its digital debut on Thursday, typically signaling the end of its theatrical run, especially for South Indian cinema. In its eighth week, it saw dwindling box office numbers in India, with collections dropping to less than Rs. 25 lakhs. Despite this, Kalki 2898 AD remains a significant success, solidifying its status as a major milestone in Indian cinema.