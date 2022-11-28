Kalinga Open Trophy: Lt. Col Babloo Das Emerges CHAMPION

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Open Trophy was organised at the Bhubaneswar Golf Club from the 25th to the 27th of November. Lt. Col. Babloo Das emerged as the Champion while Sathyajyoti Mohanty is the Best Gross and Ajay Negi is runner-up.

In 17-24, Archit Das is the winner and Gopal Krishna Pati is the runner-up. Swathi Mahapatra is the winner in the women’s category. Dr. (Brig) KC Behera is the winner and Dr Kedarnath Dash is the runner-up in the senior category.

A total of 133 contestants from 7 clubs i.e., BGC, PPT, MGC, 120-TA, Brahmani Club, Gopalpur & ARMY, participated in this tournament.

The Kalinga Open Trophy is being organised by Sikata Das and Tutul Kishore Das, Directors of Kalinga Auto Mobiles Pvt. Ltd. for the past 18 years.