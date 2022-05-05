Kalarahanga livestock inspector in Vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Kalarahanga livestock inspector landed in Vigilance net on allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets.

The official has been identified as Jagannath Rout.

Simultaneous house searches were being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 5 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge Vigilance, Cuttack at the following nine places in Khurdha and Cuttack districts.

1) Residential house of Jagannath Rout located at Royal Lagoon Apartment, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar, Khurdha

2) Triple-storied building of Jagannath Rout located at village Raghunathpur named Govinda Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Khurdha.

3) Triple-storied building of Jagannath Rout located at village Raghunathpur backside of Govinda Bhaban, Bhubaneswar Khurdha.

4) Double-storied building of Jagannath Rout located at village Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar, Khurdha

5) Single-storied building of Jagannath Rout located at village Raghunathpur near village pond, Bhubaneswar, Khurdha

6) One Flat No 301 in Green Garden Apartment, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar, Khurdha

7) Office room of Jagannath Rout located at Veterinary office, Kalarahanga, Bhubaneswar, Khurdha

8) Flat No 401 in Royal Arcade, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar, Khurdha

9) Out house of Jagannath Rout located at Plot No-921, Charigharia, Banki, Cuttack.

As per the last reports, further search is in progress