Kalahandi University Gets UGC Recognition

Kalahandi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recognised Kalahandi University in Bhawanipatna as a university under Section (F) of the UGC Act 1956.

“The name of the University has been included in the list of Universities established as per Section 2(f) of UGC Act,1956 as maintained by the UGC on its website www.ugc.ac.in,” the UGC said in a letter written to the registrar of the varsity.

The University will soon get Cetral grants which will be helpful in developing the infrastructure and help in the overall development of the students. Local MP, Basant Panda had written to Pradhan regarding UGC recognition for the university, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.