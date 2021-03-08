Kalahandi: Spurned Lover Attacks Girl, Victim’s Mother Killed

Kalahandi: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed while trying to save her daughter from being stabbed by youth at Karlamunda village.

The deceased was identified as Sindhu Bagh, mother of Ranjita Bagh.

According to available reports, the attack took place over a one-sided love affair.

The spurned lover allegedly attacked the young girl with a sharp weapon while the mother-daughter duo was out to take bath at a pond. However, the girl’s mother intercepted during the murder bid following which she was killed.

However, the girl also sustained critical injuries in the attack and has been sent Kesinga Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, cops have detained the accused for questioning.

A probe into the matter is underway.