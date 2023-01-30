Kalahandi: Soil Conservation Overseer Held Taking Rs 35K Bribe

Kalahandi: The Odisha Vigilance on Monday apprehended Soil Conservation Overseer of Rampur block in Kalahandi district while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000.

The accused has been identified as Dhanujaya Dhoba.

According to reports, Dhanujaya had demanded Rs 35,000 from the complainant in order to process the documents for the release of payment in his favour and other beneficiaries under MGNREGA towards work relating to digging of staggered trench.

Based on the complaint, a team of the anti-corruption wing laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while accepting the bribe.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are underway at two locations of the officer from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S case No.06 dtd. 29.01.2023 U/s 7 P.C Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered against Dhoba and further investigation is in progress.

Earlier, the accused was also involved in a DA case vide Koraput Vigilance P.S case No. 75/2018.