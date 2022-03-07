Kalahandi: Principal of Hira Nila College under Vigilance Scanner

Kalahandi: The Principal of Hira Nila College in Kalahandi came under the Vigilance scanner for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Sahu.

Simultaneous searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by six Deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), four Inspectors, and other staff.

Notably, on the orders of Sub Collector, Bhawanipatna a 4 member committee had conducted an inquiry in August 2021 and found the Principal involved in a series of financial irregularities in the College.

Based on a piece of reliable information, the vigilance sleuths have conducted raids at five places in Khordha and Kalahandi districts on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna.

1. Residential house at plot no SB-07 at Arya Palli, Dumduma Housing Board Colony, Bhubaneswar.

2.Residential house located at Biswanathpur under Lanjigarh police limits in Kalahandi district.

3. Crusher Unit at Khordha.

4. Crusher Unit at Pokharibandh, near Biswanathpur, Dist- Kalahandi.

5. Office room of Sahu at Hira Nila College, Biswanathpur, Kalahandi.

Further investigation by the anti-corruption team is underway. Details awaited.