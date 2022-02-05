Kalahandi: Journalist Killed In Maoist Landmine Blast

Bhawanipatna: A journalist was killed in a landmine blast suspected to be planted by Maoists near Karlakhunta bridge in Madanpur Rampur block of Kalahandi district on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Rohit Biswal of Mohangiri village was a correspondent of Dharitri.

According to reports, Biswal was present near Karlakhunta Bridge where Maoists had allegedly put up posters appealing the villagers to boycott the Panchayat elections in the area.

While covering the report, the landmines suddenly exploded killing him on the spot.